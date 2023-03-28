Two of four defendants originally charged with murder in the highway shooting death of a teenager were released from jail on plea deals last week.

Pausing a preliminary hearing, Tayveon Harring and Izayaih Shanks pleaded no contest to an amended charge of accessory to shooting with intent to kill after the fact on allegations that they disposed of evidence related to the July 31 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Terek Chairs on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Each 22-year-old was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Tulsa County jail and received credit for time served, leading to their release the same day.

They, along with Brandon "B.J." Jefferson and Linus Altenor Jr., were originally charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. Jefferson and Shanks were also additionally charged with committing a gang-related offense.

Chairs' vehicle was followed by another vehicle after leaving a rap concert in north Tulsa, and about 1:10 a.m., the passengers of the second vehicle reportedly opened fire on Chairs' vehicle, killing him and wounding one of his two juvenile passengers.

Jefferson, who reportedly told police he was the driver of the other vehicle, was the only one of the four defendants who finished the preliminary hearing, the first portion of which began in late January. Altenor waived his right to his preliminary hearing to be bound over for arraignment on the original charges.

After finishing testimony from four police officers about Jefferson's alleged gang affiliation and involvement in the homicide, Special Judge Loretta Radford bound over Jefferson for arraignment in early April.

Police investigators testified that four different types and sizes of cartridge casings were found in the highway's eastbound lanes for the few hundred yards before where Chairs' vehicle stopped against the median wall, but none of the guns used in the shooting have been recovered.

Chairs' vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and filled with shattered glass, witnesses testified, indicating that the windows were rolled up when the shooting occurred and weakening Jefferson's statement to police that people in Chairs' vehicle were exchanging words with those in his leading up to the shooting.

The vehicle Jefferson drove, which police testified was stolen at the time and which was later found outside Oklahoma City, had one bullet hole passing through its driver's side mirror that, based on its believed trajectory, police said likely came from the area of the driver's seat.

The Tulsa Police Department recognized Jefferson as an active gang member, an investigator testified, but Chairs was only associated with a relatively new set of the same gang.

Homicide Detective Lacy Lansdown testified that although she had been told several different stories, she had not yet been able to determine a motive for the shooting. One of those stories indicated that it was carried out in retaliation for a shooting for which one of Chairs' passengers was thought to be responsible, she said.

In making her decision, Radford commented on the immense circumstantial evidence in the case while noting that it was "clear" that everyone in Jefferson's vehicle was shooting.

Jefferson and Altenor, both 20, were returned to the Tulsa County jail pending their arraignments. Jefferson's bail is set at $2 million, and Altenor's is $1 million, according to online records.