Two dead, two injured in three Thursday shootings that spanned Tulsa

Two people were killed and two more were injured in three shootings that spanned Tulsa on Thursday night.

The shootings occurred within six hours, and those fatal were just two miles apart. Detectives don’t yet know whether the three were connected, Tulsa Police Ofc. Andre Baul said, but the investigations are ongoing.

The first shots-fired call came from Town Square Apartments, 1607 E. Young Place, about 5 p.m.

Responding officers found Markeon Harley suffering a gunshot wound to his head and lying in a breezeway, Tulsa Police wrote in a social media post.

Harley, 28, died at a hospital, becoming the third person to be slain at the complex this year, according to Tulsa World records.

The second shooting was called out about an hour later at Savanna Landing apartments, 1111 E. 60th St.