Two dead, two injured in three Thursday shootings that spanned Tulsa

Two people were killed and two more were injured in three shootings that spanned Tulsa on Thursday night.
The shootings occurred within six hours, and those fatal were just two miles apart. Detectives don’t yet know whether the three were connected, Tulsa Police Ofc. Andre Baul said, but the investigations are ongoing.
The first shots-fired call came from Town Square Apartments, 1607 E. Young Place, about 5 p.m.
Responding officers found Markeon Harley suffering a gunshot wound to his head and lying in a breezeway, Tulsa Police wrote in a social media post.
Harley, 28, died at a hospital, becoming the third person to be slain at the complex this year, according to Tulsa World records.
The second shooting was called out about an hour later at Savanna Landing apartments, 1111 E. 60th St.
Those involved had largely scattered when police arrived, Baul said, but officers later found three juveniles who were injured. One’s torso appeared to have been grazed by a bullet, another was shot in the arm and ankle, and a third became injured when he fell while running from the scene, he said, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.
Several cars were also struck, and the department’s Crime Gun Unit responded to process the scene, finding multiple cartridge casings near the pool area.
The injured juveniles were unable to provide substantial information to police, Baul said, but investigators believe at least two parties were exchanging gunfire.
An 18-year-old was shot and killed at the complex in July.
The third shooting call came just before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Newton Place, where responding officers found Jimmie Dale Fuller suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a home, Baul said.
Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures before pronouncing Fuller deceased, according to a news release. Police did not yet know Fuller’s age.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in the shootings to come forward. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of those committing crimes.
