Two dead, children rescued after hostage situation at north Tulsa apartment complex

The mother of two children is dead along with a man police believe killed her following an apparent hostage situation and standoff at a north Tulsa apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Police were called late Friday to the Seminole Apartments, 1624 E. Virgin St., in response to shots fired in the area during an altercation, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.
Hours later, about 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the same apartment complex after an unidentified man, who police say was incoherent during a conversation with a dispatcher, made concerning statements.
Once detectives arrives at the scene, the man, Meulenberg said, began yelling at officers in a so-called "paranoid state" and allegedly saying "people are coming to get me."
At the time, police learned that there were children inside the apartment and a 7-year-old boy who had been bound by the hands and neck, exited the unit.
"He (the boy) said the suspect was inside with their mother, and they were having an argument and that his mother was assaulted and also bound and potentially strangled," said Meulenberg. "So then we definitely had a hostage situation ... a volatile situation."
As police worked to instruct the man to release a 4-year-old girl held inside the apartment, he allegedly "pushed the lifeless body of a 28-year-old female down the stairs," said Meulenberg.
With the Tulsa Police Department special operations team also at the scene, officers entered the apartment and fatally shot the suspect in the midst of a confrontation, he said.
The girl, who had also been bound, was taken from unit and examined by medics. Both children, police said, and are in protective custody.
The woman, identified as the children's mother, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the cause and manner of her death, which will be officially determined by the state Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators are not certain of the relationship between the deceased, but believe they were had been dating.
Shell casings from the apartment were recovered and officers are working to determine whether that discovery was related to the events that unfolded Saturday.
"It is a completely unfortunate event," said Meulenberg. "But it's not a stranger or random act. It's one person who is doing horrible things. And that person is no longer able to do those horrible things."