Two dead, children rescued after hostage situation at north Tulsa apartment complex

The mother of two children is dead along with a man police believe killed her following an apparent hostage situation and standoff at a north Tulsa apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police were called late Friday to the Seminole Apartments, 1624 E. Virgin St., in response to shots fired in the area during an altercation, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Hours later, about 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the same apartment complex after an unidentified man, who police say was incoherent during a conversation with a dispatcher, made concerning statements.

Once detectives arrives at the scene, the man, Meulenberg said, began yelling at officers in a so-called "paranoid state" and allegedly saying "people are coming to get me."

At the time, police learned that there were children inside the apartment and a 7-year-old boy who had been bound by the hands and neck, exited the unit.

"He (the boy) said the suspect was inside with their mother, and they were having an argument and that his mother was assaulted and also bound and potentially strangled," said Meulenberg. "So then we definitely had a hostage situation ... a volatile situation."