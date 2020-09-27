Two dead after shooting Sunday morning in north Tulsa, leading to lengthy standoff with police

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people are dead after a shooting in north Tulsa that led to the reported suspect initiating an hours-long standoff before he apparently took his own life, a lieutenant said Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed authorities received a shooting report at roughly 8 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of East Haskell Street. Watkins said officers arrived on scene to find Zachary Rivera, 38, dead outside from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Rivera's neighbor, Jeyhun Valizada, died Sunday afternoon after engaging in about a six hour-long standoff with police who sought to take him into custody for the shooting.

Tulsa Police Special Operations Team personnel went to the scene after officers reported being able to make contact with Valizada, 33, during the standoff. But Watkins said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the team "made entry to the house and found Valizada dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A family friend of Rivera's, Kimberly McBroom, said Sunday afternoon that the shooting victim went by the name "Tex" in the neighborhood. McBroom expressed frustration at the prospect of Rivera being killed because "his music was too loud" after he recently explained how he was taking steps to improve his life.