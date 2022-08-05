Two dead after murder-suicide in Bixby shopping center parking lot

The owner of a Bixby business was killed Friday night by a man who then took his own life, a Bixby Police Department spokesman said.

The woman was meeting an "acquaintance" in a shopping center near 131st Street and Memorial Drive about 8:30 p.m., and as the two were leaving the shopping center, a second man blocked their car with his own, the spokesman said.

"A domestic argument turned violent," he said, and the second man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself in the parking lot.

Both people died at the scene.

Police have not released details on the nature of the relationships among the three people.

Bixby police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.