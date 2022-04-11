Two dead after man shoots woman and then is shot by police in south Tulsa

Two people are dead after one of them shot the other and then was shot by police Monday evening.

Police said they received a report that a naked man was shooting a gun in the Crossings at Minshall Park apartment complex about 6 p.m. When they arrived, the man was sitting with the gun in his lap and a woman who knew the man was talking to him, police at the scene reported. The man then shot the woman point blank in the chest, and police then shot the man.

Both people were taken to a hospital, and both have died, police said.

The complex is near 81st Street and Sheridan Road, and Sheridan's southbound traffic is limited to one lane while police investigate the shootings.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates.

