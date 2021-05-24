Two convicted separately in 1991, 2009 slayings to get new trials in federal court

Chandler told police Cleary pulled a handgun and pushed his way inside the home, demanding money or jewelry when Neafus answered the door.

Both Chandler and Cleary blamed each other for the shooting. Chandler said he was upstairs at the residence when he heard gunshots from the basement, where Neafus was later found. She had been shot seven times.

A jury in 1992 found Chandler guilty of felony murder and gave him a life prison sentence.

Cleary, meanwhile, was executed in 2004 after a jury convicted him of murdering Neafus and recommended the death penalty.

The filing of federal charges comes after Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy filed an order May 17 which vacated and dismissed Chandler’s conviction and life sentence.

Chandler is among hundreds of cases being retried in federal court following a series of U.S. Supreme Court and state court rulings that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try criminal cases when an American Indian is the suspect or victim and the crime occurred within the historic reservation boundaries of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations.