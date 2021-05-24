Two convicted separately in 1991, 2009 slayings to get new trials in federal court

A Sapulpa man serving a life sentence for his involvement in a nearly 30-year-old Tulsa murder has been charged in federal court after his state conviction was overturned on jurisdictional grounds.
Kenneth Randall Chandler, 53, was charged by complaint Monday in Tulsa federal court with first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal shooting of a housekeeper during a botched Maple Ridge burglary attempt.
Chandler was one of two Oklahoma prison inmates charged Monday in federal court after their state convictions and sentences were overturned.
Jeffrey Curtis Proctor, 32, convicted in the 2009 slaying of 14-year-old Tevin Mathies at an east Tulsa apartment complex, was also charged Monday with first-degree murder
Chandler and his co-defendant, Norman Richard Cleary, were arrested shortly after the murder of Wanda Neafus, a 44-year-old housekeeper, who was fatally shot Dec. 6, 1991.
Prosecutors at the time claimed Cleary, who was the triggerman, and Chandler had been casing homes to burglarize in the Maple Ridge addition when they settled on a home near East 21st Street and South Norfolk Avenue.
Tulsa World archives from Chandler’s trial indicated he told police after his arrest that he and Cleary went to the front door of the residence to ask for directions to another residence.
Chandler told police Cleary pulled a handgun and pushed his way inside the home, demanding money or jewelry when Neafus answered the door.
Both Chandler and Cleary blamed each other for the shooting. Chandler said he was upstairs at the residence when he heard gunshots from the basement, where Neafus was later found. She had been shot seven times.
A jury in 1992 found Chandler guilty of felony murder and gave him a life prison sentence.
Cleary, meanwhile, was executed in 2004 after a jury convicted him of murdering Neafus and recommended the death penalty.
The filing of federal charges comes after Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy filed an order May 17 which vacated and dismissed Chandler’s conviction and life sentence.
Chandler is among hundreds of cases being retried in federal court following a series of U.S. Supreme Court and state court rulings that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try criminal cases when an American Indian is the suspect or victim and the crime occurred within the historic reservation boundaries of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations.
The state of Oklahoma opposed the overturning of Chandler’s sentence, claiming the time to make a jurisdictional-related claim had passed even though the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has stated that jurisdictional appeals may be brought up at any time.
Priddy delayed the effective date of her ruling until the state of Oklahoma’s appeal is decided.
Proctor has been serving a 40-year prison term. Priddy granted Proctor's petition for post-conviction relief in April.
Proctor is a member of the Muscogee Nation while Cleary is a member of the Cherokee Nation. Both killings occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.