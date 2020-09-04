Two charged with murder in death of man at homeless encampment

Two men were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man at a homeless encampment east of downtown Tulsa last week.

Jason Enrique Arce and Andres James Martinez each face a count of first-degree murder and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm. Arce, 38, was also charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

They're accused of fatally shooting Mark Clifford Lake, 32, about 9 p.m. Aug. 29 in a field where many homeless people camp behind a convenience store in the 500 block of North Sheridan Road.

Witnesses ran into the convenience store, yelling that someone had been shot.

Michael Grigsby happened to be at the store at the time, and he asked those running by whether they knew who had been shot.

"They were saying, 'Smalls is dead," he recounted.

Smalls was Lake's nickname, Grigsby said, and he was an acquaintance of Grigsby's. The two met fishing at Keystone Lake, and Grigsby often gave Lake and his wife, who were experiencing homelessness, rides or money for cigarettes, pop or food, he said.