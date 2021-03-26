Two charged separately in federal court in slaying of mothers

Two men face unrelated murder charges in federal court linked to the deaths of their mothers, at least one of which is a crime that falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision affecting criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country.

Christopher L. Weeley, 41, and Michael Joe Rice, 58, both face murder charges in Tulsa federal court.

A grand jury named Weeley in a three-count indictment unsealed Wednesday that alleges one count each of second degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

A criminal complaint filed March 8 alleges Weeley fatally shot Annie Marie Weeley two days earlier at an address in Jay, which was located on land held in trust for the Cherokee Nation.

Deputies arriving at the address reported finding the mother unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. She died after she was transported to a hospital, according to an affidavit submitted in support of the arrest warrant for Weeley.

Another unidentified woman at the address was also shot but survived, according to the affidavit.

Weeley was arrested within an hour of officers arriving at the scene.