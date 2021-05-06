Two charged in Craig County murder now face federal charges due to McGirt ruling

Two men face federal murder charges after their state prosecutions were sidetracked by the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Johnny Lee Arnold, 33, and Dale Eugene Warren, 64, were both charged by federal criminal complaint Wednesday with first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the August 2019 Craig County stabbing death of Christopher Boren, 28.

The two had been facing charges in state court prior to the filing of the criminal complaint.

The McGirt Supreme Court ruling, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had not been disestablished, meant crimes involving American Indians that occurred within much of eastern Oklahoma were not the jurisdiction of the state, but federal or tribal authorities.

Boren was a member of the Cherokee Nation, according to the complaint.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, federal and tribal officials have kept busy filing charges against individuals whose cases were dismissed in state court due to McGirt.

Boren’s body was found Aug. 12, 2019, near 4430 Road and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line, west of Ketchum and north of Pensacola, according to the Tulsa World archives.