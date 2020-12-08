 Skip to main content
Two brothers in critical condition after shooting

Crime-scene tape crosses the street where two brothers were shot Tuesday evening near Second Street and Fulton Avenue.

 Stetson Payne, Tulsa World

Two brothers, both roughly 16 to 18 years old, were in critical condition when they were taken to a hospital after being shot in a residential area Tuesday evening.

A third brother, who was not injured, reportedly told police that the three were talking to the shooter in the street in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue before the shots were fired about 8:45 p.m.

The shooter fled south on Fulton in a dark sedan, he told police.

No description of the shooter was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

