Two arrested, three guns recovered at Center of the Universe

Tulsa Police arrested two for illegal possession of firearms at the Center of the Universe early Saturday morning.

TPD officers were patrolling the area around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and saw several people loitering around their cars in the Jazz Hall of Fame parking lot. Police noticed one car had two open cases of beer in the backseat and say three of the individuals were under the legal drinking age.

Upon further investigation, officers located a pistol in the driver side rear floorboard of the car. The driver also had an additional pistol tucked into his waistband. An additional pistol was also found in the trunk of the car with a fake suppressor attached.

Two individuals attached to the car were arrested.

The arrests were not linked to the homicide at the Center of the Universe last week.