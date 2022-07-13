 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested on murder complaints after car chase

Christopher Phillips and Jamilah Powell were arrested on murder complaints in the June 27 death of Tony Morrison after a Wednesday police pursuit led to Phillips' vehicle crashing into a fence.

After a police chase through north Tulsa, two people were arrested on first-degree murder complaints Wednesday, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Officers from the Tulsa Police Department's Fugitive Warrants Team were searching on Wednesday for Christopher Phillips and Jamilah Powell, both suspects in the June 27 shooting death of Tony Morrison, 43. Morrison was found shot to death in a car near Admiral Place and Delaware Avenue, police said.

While searching, officers spotted Phillips driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. He reportedly refused to pull over, and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks, causing Phillips' vehicle's tires to deflate, police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a chain link fence near 1200 N. Peoria Ave. and went over a small ledge.

Both Phillips and Powell were stuck inside the vehicle before being taken into custody, police said.

Online jail records do not show that the two had been booked as of Wednesday evening.

