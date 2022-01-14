Two arrested in Texas are charged with murder in Tulsa homicide

The timestamp of some of the messages about the woman returning to the apartment with her brother coincided with the time the neighbor heard gunshots, according to the affidavit.

Detectives reviewed security footage from the scene and saw a Ford Escape in the apartment complex at the time the neighbor heard the gunshots. The SUV drove into the complex at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10 and left four minutes later.

Detectives linked the phone number Norwood texted to Lilie Crawford and another woman with whom she was once in a relationship. They also learned that woman owned a Ford Escape.

"Based on the interviews, phone records and security footage it appears Crawford set up a drug deal with Norwood to take place at Norwood's apartment," police said in the affidavit. "During the drug deal something went wrong, likely a robbery, and a shooting took place. As a result, Norwood was shot and killed."

Security footage from a Quiktrip two miles from Norwood's complex recorded images of Graham purchasing gas for the Ford Escape about 11:30 p.m., and 1 a.m. security footage from an Okmulgee gas station showed Graham and Crawford together in the Escape, according to the affidavit.