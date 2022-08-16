Two arrested in Saturday fatal shooting of homeless man

Two men have been arrested in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting of a homeless man in east Tulsa, Tulsa police said.

Brandon Lancaste, who turns 20 on Friday, and Kaleb Carter, 21, were arrested on Tuesday in the east Tulsa "without incident" in connection to the death of Keith Brown, 44, police said in a news release.

Carter is being booked into Tulsa County jail on a murder complaint, and Lancaste is being booked on an FBI hold because he is a Choctaw Nation citizen.

About 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a shooting at 11231 E. 11th St., where they found Brown dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).