 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested in Saturday fatal shooting of homeless man

  • Updated
  • 0

Two men have been arrested in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting of a homeless man in east Tulsa, Tulsa police said.

Brandon Lancaste, who turns 20 on Friday, and Kaleb Carter, 21, were arrested on Tuesday in the east Tulsa "without incident" in connection to the death of Keith Brown, 44, police said in a news release.

Carter is being booked into Tulsa County jail on a murder complaint, and Lancaste is being booked on an FBI hold because he is a Choctaw Nation citizen.

About 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a shooting at 11231 E. 11th St., where they found Brown dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Hiker overcomes fears, ascends ancient mountain staircase during the rain in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert