Tulsa police have arrested two men, with one expected to face a murder charge, after officers found a 26-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a midtown apartment last week.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. May 5 to the scene southeast of 41st Street and Lewis Avenue, where they found Johntavius Crawford shot multiple times.

Crawford was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead the following day, according to a news release from police Lt. Brandon Watkins. He has since died from his injuries, the Tulsa Police Department said in a social media post.

Watkins said homicide detectives located two people they think are connected to the shooting: DeAnthony Cerrick Smith, 42, and Nathan Luckey, 36. The investigation is ongoing, Watkins said.

Smith, taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon, remains held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. Luckey was arrested earlier the same day on a complaint of accessory to first-degree murder and remains held with bail set at $500,000.

Police are investigating the shooting as the city's 17th homicide of 2023 and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips.