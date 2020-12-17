Two arrested in fatal north Tulsa shooting; police seek additional information

Just hours after police attempted to save a man suffering gunshot wounds on the floor of a north Tulsa home Wednesday evening, they arrested two in his death.

Christon Anderson and a woman identified as his girlfriend in a police report, Jermaijjah Powell, were booked into the Tulsa County jail on respective complaints of first-degree murder and accessory to murder after the fact in the shooting death of Randy Byers.

Officers found Byers down inside a home in the 4900 block of North Garrison Place while responding to a report of shots fired in the area about 6:45 p.m., according to an arrest and booking report.

They, as well as paramedics, attempted to save Byers but he died just before 7 p.m., the report states.

Several witnesses spoke with detectives, telling them that Anderson, also known as "Ace," walked through the front door and started shooting at Byers.

After Byers fell, Anderson reportedly ran through the yard and got into a car his girlfriend, Powell, was driving, the report states.

Officers later stopped the car with Anderson and Powell inside, along with three firearms in its back seat, according to the report.