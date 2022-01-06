Two arrested in beating death of woman, 29, at her Tulsa home

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 29-year-old woman who had allowed the two to stay in a shed behind her west Tulsa home.

According to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins, Sarah Maguire knew the two suspects: Brinlee Denison and Nicholas Johnson.

Officers were making a well-being check just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they found Maguire dead from blunt-force trauma inside her residence, near 28th West Avenue and 39th Street. Her car and other personal items were missing, according to a police statement.

“Maguire’s car was located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Brinlee Denison and Nicholas Johnson were in possession of the vehicle, and they were both taken into custody,” the statement reads.

Detectives will recommend first-degree murder charges for both Denison and Johnson, according to Tulsa police. The two were in the extradition process from Arkansas back to Oklahoma as of Thursday afternoon.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will determine how to prosecute Denison and Johnson.

Maguire’s slaying was Tulsa’s first reported homicide of 2022.

