Tulsa police have arrested two men, one expected to face a murder charge, after officers found a 26-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a midtown apartment last week.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Friday, May 5, to the scene southeast of 41st and Lewis where they found Johntavius Crawford had been shot multiple times.

Crawford was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced brain dead the following day, according to a news release from Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Watkins said homicide detectives located two individuals they believe are connected to the shooting: DeAnthony Cerrick Smith, 42, and Nathan Luckey, 36. The investigation remains ongoing, Watkins said.

Smith, taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon, remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. Luckey was arrested earlier the same day on a complaint of accessory to first-degree murder and remains held with bond set at $500,000.

Police are investigating the shooting as the city's 17th homicide of 2023 and ask anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips.