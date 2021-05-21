Two arrested after Illegal pill manufacturing operation shut down by state authorities

State authorities shut down an illegal pill manufacturing lab based out of a liquor store near 63rd Street and Peoria Avenue, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said in a news release.

Two people, Alto Ramon McDonald, 44, and Atya Latrice Thierry, 36, both of Tulsa, were arrested in connection to the illegal drug operation and have been charged in the Tulsa County District Court.

The five-month investigation began on Jan. 6 when Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission agents were inspecting the liquor store at 6318 S. Peoria Ave. and found evidence of illegal drug activity, OBN said.

OBN agents responded to the location, after being notified by ABLE, and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab, OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward said.

The agents reportedly found a pill press in the back room of the liquor store capable of producing more than 3,000 pills an hour, as well as powder residue that tested positive for meth, Woodward said.