Two arrested after Illegal pill manufacturing operation shut down by state authorities

State authorities shut down an illegal pill manufacturing lab based out of a liquor store near 63rd Street and Peoria Avenue, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said in a news release.
Two people, Alto Ramon McDonald, 44, and Atya Latrice Thierry, 36, both of Tulsa, were arrested in connection to the illegal drug operation and have been charged in the Tulsa County District Court.
The five-month investigation began on Jan. 6 when Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission agents were inspecting the liquor store at 6318 S. Peoria Ave. and found evidence of illegal drug activity, OBN said.
OBN agents responded to the location, after being notified by ABLE, and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab, OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward said.
The agents reportedly found a pill press in the back room of the liquor store capable of producing more than 3,000 pills an hour, as well as powder residue that tested positive for meth, Woodward said.
"It would appear they were pressing the meth powder into pills with stamps featuring cartoon characters and symbols typically associated with Ecstasy tablets," Woodward said. "Agents also found several pill press stamps with markings that would indicate the suspects also were manufacturing counterfeit prescription drugs, including Xanax and Percocet.”
OBN agents have been investigating to identify the operators of the drug lab, Woodward said, and on Tuesday, McDonald and Thierry were arrested and face a "variety of charges."
According to online court records, they are currently charged with one count each of conspiring or attempting to deliver, process or manufacture controlled drugs.
Both were booked into the Tulsa County jail Tuesday, and later released on $25,000 bonds that same day.
“OBN is grateful to our partners at ABLE for their work to identity this drug operation and joining with our agency to shut down this lab before more of these dangerous and potentially deadly pills could reach the streets," OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.