Two arrested after fatal shooting at birthday party in Broken Arrow

Two men have been arrested after a fatal shooting reported during a party Saturday in Broken Arrow.

Ziare McDonald, 21, and Quinton Watson, 19, will be charged with first-degree murder, according to a Broken Arrow Police news release Thursday.

Police had responded about 10:45 p.m. Saturday after shots were reportedly fired at the Rose Event Center, 808 S. Main St. Officers said about 100 people were in attendance for a birthday, according to McDonald's arrest report.

“The event center had been rented for a private party and a fight had broken out prior to shots being fired,” police said in a news release Sunday.

A 68-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen; he died later at a hospital.

Two other victims, 19-year-old women, were located nearby with non-life-threatening wounds. No victims have been identified.

McDonald allegedly told police he fired a pistol while people were exiting the event center. He reportedly had come to the party with Watson and left in Watson's car after the shooting, police said.