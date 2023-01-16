 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested after drive-by shooting that wounded 6-year-old girl, Tulsa police say

Update (2 p.m. Tuesday): Police have a 17-year-old in custody they believe fired the shot that critically wounded a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa.

According to a social media post, Tulsa police arrested a second suspect Monday evening. The suspect has not been identified but was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

"He will likely be charged as a Youthful Offender," police said. "When the District Attorney files charges in this case, more information about the 17-year-old will be released."

The story below published in Tuesday's Tulsa World:

A Sand Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday near Apache Street and Yale Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

The girl, who was shot in the chest, remained in critical condition in a hospital on Monday, the post says.

Rocky Serna was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Sunday on complaints of shooting a firearm from a vehicle, gang related activity, violation of a protective order, and malicious injury or destruction of property, according to jail records. Serna, 19, is listed in online court records as as Bixby resident.

The search for other suspects continues, police said.

