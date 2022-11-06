Two 15-year-old boys arrested after shootout in south Tulsa parking lot, police say

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested late Saturday after firearms were flashed and gunfire exchanged in various south Tulsa parking lots, according to police.

While officers were responding around 8:45 p.m. to calls regarding fighting near an entertainment venue at 67th and Memorial, police received reports of juveniles pointing firearms in nearby restaurant parking lots.

Those witnesses followed some of the suspects to the south parking lot at Woodland Hills Mall, where officers found 15 juveniles who were allegedly connected to the fighting and reckless firearm behavior earlier. A 15-year-old boy armed with a loaded Ruger pistol was arrested on a complaint of unlawful carry of a firearm by a juvenile, according to a Tulsa Police news release.

Officers said they heard the shots before reports came in of gunfire in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, where surveillance video captured the incident. Another 15-year-old suspect was allegedly shooting at a vehicle, where occupants were firing back at him. A Walmart security officer who also serves as as Tulsa County deputy tackled and detained the shooter, who was allegedly found with a loaded Glock pistol and an extended magazine.

A witness told officers the shooter had pointed a gun at her earlier in a restaurant parking lot. Officers arrested him outside the Walmart on complaints including pointing a deadly weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm.

According to evidence from the investigation, officers suspect some of the individuals were involved in burglarizing vehicles, and 17 unsupervised juveniles were detained before being released into their parents' custody.