Two 12-year-old boys hospitalized in separate sledding accidents in Broken Arrow; police searching for driver in one accident

Two 12-year-old boys were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow police said in a press release and a Facebook post.

One of the boys sustained "life-threatening injuries," and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit him and drove away.

Officers responded to the first incident about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Albany Street across from Bass Pro Shops. The boy was sledding on the north side of the road when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup, police said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued west on Albany. Video and witness statements indicate that the pickup was a "3/4-ton or one-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors," police said.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.