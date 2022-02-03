 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two 12-year-old boys hospitalized in separate sledding accidents in Broken Arrow; police searching for driver in one accident
  • Updated
020422-tul-nws-sleddinghit-p1

Broken Arrow police are searching for this pickup, which they say hit a 12-year-old boy who was sledding near Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow.

 Broken Arrow Police Department

Two 12-year-old boys were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow police said in a press release and a Facebook post.

One of the boys sustained "life-threatening injuries," and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit him and drove away.

Officers responded to the first incident about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Albany Street across from Bass Pro Shops. The boy was sledding on the north side of the road when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup, police said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued west on Albany. Video and witness statements indicate that the pickup was a "3/4-ton or one-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors," police said.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Anyone with information about the pickup or its driver is asked to contact Broken Arrow Police Officer M. Long at 918-451-8200, Ext. 8795, or by email at mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case#22-0788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-9222.

The second accident occurred about 45 minutes later, just before 6 p.m., in the 2700 block of West Pensacola Street. 

As in the first accident, a 12-year-old boy sledded into the street and was struck by a passing vehicle, police said. That boy was dragged an unknown distance before the vehicle was able to stop, police said.

The driver in that accident did stay at the scene, a Broken Arrow Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

That boy was later taken by private vehicle to a hospital with "apparent minor injuries," police said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

