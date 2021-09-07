 Skip to main content
Turley man critically injured in 'bizarre' assault; Deputies seek suspect information
  Updated
A Turley man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning following some kind of assault at his home. 

Deputies responded to a 911 call about 10:45 a.m. for a man in his 40s bleeding in his front yard near Osage Drive and West 56th Street North. 

Witnesses reported the man was involved in some sort of altercation with another who reportedly drove a gray SUV and had chased the man around the yard with the vehicle. 

Casey Roebuck, communications director for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, said the man may have shot at the driver. 

Roebuck characterized the case as "bizarre" and said anyone with information on what happened should call TCSO at 918-596-5600. The man was undergoing surgery about noon. 

Those with information may also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

