Tulsans arrested across Kansas border with 93 pounds of marijuana, $24k in cash, deputies say

  • Updated
Montgomery County drug bust of Tulsans

Evidence seized: 93 pounds of marijuana, handguns and about $24,000 in cash.

 Provided

Four reportedly related Tulsans were arrested across the Kansas border after deputies say they found found 93 pounds of marijuana, guns and $24,000 in cash.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stopped three cars March 30 on U.S. 169 in Coffeyville, Kansas, for allegedly failing to signal when changing lanes. All three drivers and a passenger turned out to be related and from Tulsa, according to a release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

James Field arrest

Field

James Field, 62, reportedly told a Coffeyville police officer there was a large amount of marijuana inside the vehicle he was driving, the release states.

Paul Dumitrache arrest

Dumitrache

Police searched Field’s vehicle and allegedly found a handgun and five 50-gallon trash bags full of suspected marijuana. Deputies said they developed evidence to take the other two drivers and a passenger in custody. The drivers were Paul Dumitrache, 30, and Gabriela Eastman, 53, and the passenger was Vania Cisneros, 30, according to deputies.

Gabriela Eastman arrest

Eastman

Search warrants on the three vehicles reportedly revealed 93 pounds of marijuana, a second handgun and about $24,000 in cash.

Vania Cisneros arrest

Cisneros

Field and Dumitrache were booked in Montgomery County on firearm and drug complaints. Eastman and Cisneros were booked on drug complaints.

