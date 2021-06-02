Tulsan sues city, Trump campaign over her arrest before president's rally at BOK Center

Asked about the message on the T-shirt, Buck said after a court appearance in August, "If it furthers the cause for racial equality, I'm all for it." She said then she was "flabbergasted" by the idea that the then-president "had me arrested" and "took away my rights" before his event.

Smolen contended in the lawsuit that the city also has liability because it enforced the Trump campaign's request to remove Buck from a city-managed street, even though he learned the campaign did not have a permit to designate the area as private. As proof, he pointed to what he said was a statement from Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg indicating the campaign "can pick and choose whom they want" to allow access to the fenced area around the BOK Center.

Police also released footage from Parker's body camera, which showed him telling Buck the campaign had a permit that allowed it to control access to the perimeter.

However, a city spokeswoman has said the campaign would not have needed a permit because of an exemption within city ordinances on special events for activities by a government agency "acting within the scope of its authority." The city told the Tulsa World last year that the rally for Trump, who was president at the time, had been considered a private campaign event and also a federal government activity.