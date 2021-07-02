Tulsan sentenced to 25 years in sex-trafficking of minor, drug-trafficking case

A Tulsa 25-year-old will spend as many years as he has now been alive in federal prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 16-year-old to join a sex-trafficking ring, the acting U.S. attorney of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday.
Dominique Laron Morgan was sentenced to 25 years in federal custody, followed by 25 years of supervised release, for the coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Morgan and two others, Rontaysha Cox and Treveon Cato, were arrested during a sting at an east Tulsa hotel in April 2020 after officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Human Trafficking Vice Unit discovered advertisements for a teenager on a website promoting prostitution and soliciting sex acts in exchange for money.
An undercover officer contacted the 16-year-old victim using the phone number listed on the advertisement and arranged to meet her for a one hour "date" for paid sexual services on April 20 at the Quality Inn in the 10800 block of East 41st Street.
During the appointment, the officer revealed his identity, and the girl was taken into protective custody. Vice Unit Lt. Brian Wilson said all victims who are taken into protective custody are taken to a safe place not to be disclosed and provided the services they need to recover.
After reaching the victim, officers in the parking lot stopped a vehicle driven by Cato. Cox and Morgan were passengers in the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and the room was rented in Cox's name.
In the vehicle, officers found a stolen handgun by the driver’s seat, a bottle of prescription drugs, and a backpack at Morgan’s feet that contained nine packaged bags of marijuana and various paraphernalia, a court affidavit alleges.
The three were booked into the Tulsa County jail and charged in Tulsa County District Court with child human trafficking, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and manufacturing, possessing or procuring child pornography. Morgan was additionally charged with possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.
The state court proceedings remain ongoing. The three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 20.
On the federal side, each was charged in a superseding indictment in December with sex trafficking of children. Morgan was additionally charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Cox was additionally charged with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, and Cato was additionally charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
The three entered pleas in March.
Morgan pleaded guilty to two of the federal charges — that he knowingly possessed a firearm in furtherance of selling marijuana and that he knowingly used a phone and the internet to entice a minor to engage in prostitution.
In a plea agreement, Cox, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children and agreed to 15 years in federal custody and a term of supervised release for life, and she will register as a sex offender. The judge will have the option of signing off on the agreement between prosecution and defense during her sentencing, which is scheduled for August.
Cato pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and expects federal prosecutors to dismiss his child sex-trafficking charge during his sentencing in late July. The guideline for his offense is five years' imprisonment, but no deal or promise had yet been made in regard to his state charges, according to the plea document.
Each remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday, according to online jail records.
The Tulsa Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.