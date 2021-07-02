Tulsan sentenced to 25 years in sex-trafficking of minor, drug-trafficking case

Cox was additionally charged with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, and Cato was additionally charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The three entered pleas in March.

Morgan pleaded guilty to two of the federal charges — that he knowingly possessed a firearm in furtherance of selling marijuana and that he knowingly used a phone and the internet to entice a minor to engage in prostitution.

In a plea agreement, Cox, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children and agreed to 15 years in federal custody and a term of supervised release for life, and she will register as a sex offender. The judge will have the option of signing off on the agreement between prosecution and defense during her sentencing, which is scheduled for August.

Cato pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and expects federal prosecutors to dismiss his child sex-trafficking charge during his sentencing in late July. The guideline for his offense is five years' imprisonment, but no deal or promise had yet been made in regard to his state charges, according to the plea document.