Tulsan sentenced for 2019 DUI crash that killed Sand Springs woman

A drunken driver who killed a Sand Springs woman in a 2019 collision while fleeing from a previous crash was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Tulsa federal court.
U.S. District Judge Terence Kern sentenced Hector Manuel Hernandez, 36, of Tulsa to an 11-year prison term in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Hernandez apologized to the family of the victim, Jennifer Holt, before being sentenced.
“I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve taken from you,” Hernandez said, adding that he lost his own father to “drinking and driving.”
A grand jury indicted Hernandez on Dec. 15, charging him with second-degree murder in Indian Country. A vehicle he was driving Nov. 26, 2019, had collided head on with a vehicle driven by Holt, 46.
Holt was on her lunch break during her night-shift job at Hillcrest Hospital South when the crash happened on Garnett Road south of 81st Street in the Broken Arrow Police Department's jurisdiction.
In his March plea, Hernandez admitted that he had rear-ended a car before driving away and then, as he fled, striking Holt’s vehicle.
Holt had significant injuries from the crash, which occurred just after midnight. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Hernandez was arrested on complaints of DUI-alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, news reports show.
Hernandez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.250, more than three times the legal limit to drive, reports show. He had been convicted of DUI in Rogers County in 2007, records indicate.
Hernandez’s case was transferred from state to federal court after prosecutors and his attorney agreed that it met the criteria under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
The court ruling determined that criminal cases involving American Indians could not be prosecuted in state court when they occur within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.
Holt was a member of the Cherokee Nation.
After Hernandez completes his prison term, he must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Prior to being sentenced, Holt’s son spoke about his life since his mother died.
“My life has changed forever,” Lee Taylor said. “I sure hope no other person has to face what our family has had to face for the rest of our lives.”