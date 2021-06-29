Tulsan sentenced for 2019 DUI crash that killed Sand Springs woman

Hernandez was arrested on complaints of DUI-alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, news reports show.

Hernandez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.250, more than three times the legal limit to drive, reports show. He had been convicted of DUI in Rogers County in 2007, records indicate.

Hernandez’s case was transferred from state to federal court after prosecutors and his attorney agreed that it met the criteria under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The court ruling determined that criminal cases involving American Indians could not be prosecuted in state court when they occur within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Holt was a member of the Cherokee Nation.

After Hernandez completes his prison term, he must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Prior to being sentenced, Holt’s son spoke about his life since his mother died.

“My life has changed forever,” Lee Taylor said. “I sure hope no other person has to face what our family has had to face for the rest of our lives.”

