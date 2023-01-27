Tulsan pleads guilty in 2021 shotgun slaying

A Tulsan will spend at least 35 years in prison and perhaps more as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that’s related to the 2021 fatal shooting of another Tulsa man.

Josiah Gammill, 21, admitted Friday in Tulsa federal court to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country in the shotgun slaying of Hunter Allen Majors, 20.

Majors’ body was found March 22, 2021 in the center of County Road East 260, about four miles east of Vinita in Craig County, records indicate. Majors had been shot in the abdomen.

In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Gammill admitted to fatally shooting Majors the day prior with a shotgun.

The binding plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval, calls for a judge to sentence Gammill to serve between 35 years and 52 years in prison. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison time of life upon conviction.

Gammill was initially charged by indictment April 6, 2021, with first-degree murder in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

A woman who said she was with Gammill when Majors was shot reported the shooting March 22 to Tulsa Police, according to court records.

The unidentified woman told police that she, Gammill, Majors and another woman were traveling in a 1997 Toyota Camry toward Picher the afternoon of March 21, 2021. when the women asked that the car be stopped so they could get out and urinate.

The woman told police that after the two women exited the vehicle, Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see them urinating. The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun from the trunk of the car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.

The woman told police the three then drove back to Tulsa, where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park before returning to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive, where he had been living, according to court documents.

Police arrested Gammill the same day at the motel.

Police recovered a shotgun shell that was the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene.

Gammill entered a guilty plea two days after prosecutors filed an amended felony information that charged Gammill with second-degree murder in Indian Country.

The case was brought in federal court because both Gammill and Majors are tribal members and the murder occurred within the Quapaw Nation reservation, which has been recognized along with the Five Tribes as subject to the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

The ruling reaffirmed the continued existence of the reservation, which meant the state of Oklahoma no longer had criminal jurisdiction in cases where the victim is a tribal member.

Factors that contributed to the plea agreement include: Gammill’s current age and history of psychological distress and substance abuse as well as the emotional toll a trial would have on the victim’s family and witnesses, according to court documents.

Should a judge not accept the agreement, Gammill will be permitted to withdraw his plea.

