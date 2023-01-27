Tulsan pleads guilty in 2021 Craig County shotgun slaying

A Tulsan will spend at least 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal that’s related to the 2021 fatal shooting of another Tulsa man.

Josiah Gammill, 21, admitted Friday in Tulsa federal court to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country in the shotgun slaying of Hunter Allen Majors, 20.

Majors’ body was found March 22, 2021, in the center of County Road East 260, about 4 miles east of Vinita in Craig County, records indicate. Majors had been shot in the abdomen.

In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Gammill admitted to fatally shooting Majors the day before with a shotgun.

The binding plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval, calls for a judge to sentence Gammill to 35 to 52 years in prison. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison term of life.

Gammill initially was charged in an April 6, 2021, indictment with first-degree murder in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Gammill pleaded guilty two days after prosecutors filed an amended felony information that charged him with second-degree murder in Indian Country.

A woman who said she was with Gammill when Majors was shot reported the shooting to Tulsa police on the day the body was found, according to court records.

The unidentified woman told police that she, Gammill, Majors and another woman had been traveling toward Picher in a 1997 Toyota Camry on the afternoon of March 21, 2021, when the women asked that the car be stopped so they could get out and urinate.

The woman told police that after the two women got out of the car, Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see the women relieving themselves. The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun from the trunk of the car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.

The woman told police the three then drove back to Tulsa, where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park before returning to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive, where he had been living, according to court documents.

Police arrested Gammill at the motel the day the report was made.

Police recovered a shotgun shell that was the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene.

The case was brought in federal court because both Gammill and Majors are tribal members and the murder occurred within the Quapaw Nation reservation, which has been recognized along with those of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations as subject to the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

The ruling and subsequent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings reaffirmed the continued existence of the reservations, which means the state of Oklahoma no longer has criminal jurisdiction in cases where the victim is a tribal member and the crime occurs on any of those reservations.

Factors that contributed to the plea agreement include Gammill’s age and history of psychological distress and substance abuse as well as the emotional toll a trial would have on the victim’s family and witnesses, according to court documents.

Should a judge not accept the agreement, Gammill will be permitted to withdraw his plea.

