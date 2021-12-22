Tulsan originally charged with murder in midtown homicide pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Tulsa 24-year-old already familiar with Oklahoma's prison system will soon return to it.

Matthew Peel on Monday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter in the May 30 midtown shooting death of KeAndre Mincy.

Mincy, 30, died in an exchange of gunfire with Peel as he ran after a stolen pickup on foot early that Sunday morning in the 3000 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Peel was arrested several days later in Oklahoma City, and he reportedly confessed to detectives that he was drove the pickup, shot Mincy and fled. Investigators later found several guns in the abandoned vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City.

Peel was on probation at the time of the shooting for a 2017 eluding conviction, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records. He also served about 1.5 years of two 5 year sentences for possessing stolen property and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.