Tulsan jailed on charges of threatening to kill VA clinic workers

A Tulsa man will have a detention hearing in federal court after he was jailed in connection with death threats leveled at U.S. Veterans Affairs clinic workers.

Zachariah Kade McGuire, 31, has been charged by criminal complaint in Tulsa federal court with possession of a firearm at a federal facility.

McGuire made an initial appearance before a magistrate Thursday. His preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for next Thursday.

U.S. Veterans Affairs police arrested McGuire Nov. 14 after he was confronted at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 8921 S. Mingo Road, while possessing a loaded revolver and seven plastic zip-ties, according to court documents.

McGuire initially declined to speak with investigators, but his mother — who posted bond to get her son out of jail that same day — didn’t hesitate when asked about her son’s possible motives, according to court documents.

“Take his doctor hostage,” McGuire’s mother told investigators.

She said she had taken her son to the clinic but denied knowing his intentions or that he was armed, according to court documents.

The incident began when a clinic worker reported that she had received a telephone call from McGuire’s mother earlier Nov. 14 regarding scheduling an appointment for her son.

The worker said she scheduled an appointment for Dec. 13.

Later the same morning, the worker said she received a voicemail from the same telephone number as McGuire’s mother’s call, but this time it was a male voice, according to court records.

The person who left the voicemail said a doctor had “messed him up” and that he was going to kill people if he didn’t receive an appointment that day.

“You will make me an appointment and prescribe me my meds, or I will murder you,” the caller on the voicemail stated. “You have 30 minutes to do so, or I will be coming up there and start to murder people.”

The clinic worker notified VA police of the call, and they later met McGuire as he wandered the clinic's second floor in search of his primary care doctor, according to court records.

The next day, Nov. 15, Tulsa police were notified that a record store worker reported to police that McGuire had come to the store to sell records. While he was there, he told the worker, “If VA doesn’t get me help, I am going to get a gun and go back,” the court records state.

Tulsa police arrested McGuire again on Nov. 16 on two state counts of threatening an act of violence, according to court records. Those charges are still pending.

McGuire has been held in jail without bond since his Nov. 16 arrest, records show.

McGuire admitted to VA investigators during a Nov. 16 interview that he bought the gun for his mother and had carried it in his jacket when he went to the clinic two days earlier.

He said he was not planning to hurt anyone but wanted people to “realize that I need help.”

“I didn’t really have a plan. I just kind of threw stuff together and was going to make it up as I went along,” McGuire is alleged to have told investigators.

Records show that Tulsa police also arrested McGuire in 2019 on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill for shooting a teenager who was running through his backyard while fleeing from police.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against McGuire in that case, citing his right under Oklahoma law to “stand his ground.”

