Tulsan, former OU regent faces tax evasion charges

A former Claremore business executive and former member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has been charged with tax evasion in Tulsa federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed the single count of tax evasion against Phillip Barry Albert on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Albert, 63, of Tulsa was summoned to appear in court Thursday for his initial appearance on the charge, records show.

Prosecutors allege that Albert, the former president of Pelco Structural LLC in Claremore, “willfully attempted to evade and defeat income tax due and owing by him to the United States for calendar year 2016 by preparing and causing to be prepared, and signing and causing to be signed, a false and fraudulent U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, which was submitted to the IRS.”

An attorney representing Albert emailed the following statement when asked to comment on the charge:

“Phil has been a leader in Oklahoma civic and philanthropic causes for many years,” said attorney Paul DeMuro. “He looks forward to working with the government to resolve this case as expeditiously as possible.”

Albert opened the steel pole manufacturing business in 2005 with Phil Parduhn, whose family owns Pelco Products Inc. in Edmond.

Albert is the second former Pelco Structural employee to face criminal charges in federal court in less than six months.

Prosecutors charged former Pelco Structural controller Donald E. Eagleton Jr. Aug. 9 with one count of misprision of a felony when he failed to notify law enforcement about an alleged scheme by Albert to receive unauthorized payments from the company.

Eagleton pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 14. He faces a statutory maximum three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the pecuniary gain/loss caused by his acts.

Both Eagleton and Albert left Pelco Structural in April 2019, according to Tulsa World archives and court records.

Albert filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Pelco Structural in Rogers County District Court in November 2019, court records indicate.

Pelco responded to the lawsuit in part by claiming that Albert embezzled at least $7.4 million from the company over a period of years.

Albert indicated in an October 2021 court filing, the last activity on the docket in the case, that he was representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Eagleton, in his plea agreement with prosecutors, claimed that Albert directed him between 2016 and 2019 to mail 29 checks totaling $1,543,000 from a Pelco Structural bank account to Albert’s personal checking account.

Eagleton claimed that Albert never supplied receipts or documentation to support the payments. Rather, Eagleton said in his plea agreement that Albert “would instead write on a scrap piece of paper whatever amount he wanted me to submit as a special reimbursement for him.”

Albert is not facing any criminal charges beyond the tax evasion count at this time.

In addition to working at Pelco Structural, Albert was also a member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents from 2016 to January 2022, when he resigned.