Tulsan could face human trafficking charge in federal court, police say after arrest

A Tulsa man arrested Tuesday is expected to face federal charges related to human trafficking after a police investigation into a commercial sex enterprise.

Officers with the Human Trafficking and Vice Unit reportedly found Jeremy Glazier with a pistol and about 300 grams of unidentified illegal drugs at a residence on Tuesday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Glazier, 34, was the subject of an ongoing investigation and is suspected by HTV Unit officers to be a pimp, the news release states. Police reportedly interviewed a victim at the residence who helped investigators determine his involvement in a commercial sex enterprise.

A citizen of the Muscogee Nation, Glazier would be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, police said. He could face several firearms-related complaints, as well as drug distribution charges, according to the news release.

