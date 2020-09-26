Tulsan accused of shooting at driver he door-dinged in dispensary parking lot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa man was arrested Thursday after county deputies connected him to a dispensary parking lot shooting in mid-September.

Tee Jay Allen Norris, 31, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill after he allegedly shot multiple times at a man he door-dinged Sept. 17 in a parking lot in the 6500 block of Charles Page Boulevard.

The victim, who was driving a truck at the time, told deputies he parked next to Norris, who was driving a Cadillac, and Norris swung open his driver's side door, striking the truck's passenger side.

"(Victim) stated he hollered at the 'kid', stating 'That's my truck you're hitting,'" an arrest and booking report reads.

But after the victim went in the store, Norris reportedly started kicking his car door into the truck again.

The victim told deputies he returned and told Norris, "That's how people get shot around here," before attempting to leave, but Norris pulled out a gun and shot at him while he was in his truck.

Norris, along with two others in his car, then fled the scene.

The victim identified Norris in a lineup as the man who shot at him.

Norris was booked into the Tulsa County jail and released on $75,000 bond hours later. Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

