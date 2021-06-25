Tulsa woman sentenced to 25 years in fatal Brookside crash

A Tulsa woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a 2016 fatal Brookside collision.
After an aggravated mitigation hearing Friday, Lindsey Erin Smith, 30, received a spilt sentence that included 20 years served in prison and five years probation, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said.
Considering all the evidence, the state believes the sentence is appropriate and the victim’s family is appreciative that, after waiting almost five years for justice, this defendant will finally held accountable for her actions," Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma said.
Smith was charged in 2016 with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 25, 2016, crash that killed 35-year-old Kenneth Huck. Smith was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, authorities said at the time of the crash.
Huck was hit while walking inside a crosswalk at 34th Street and Peoria Avenue after leaving a bar where he had been watching a football game with a friend, according to a motion from the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.
Police obtained a search warrant to have Smith’s blood drawn on the night of the crash, which they said revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.
Officers reported finding Smith in the driver’s seat of her vehicle and smelling a “strong odor of alcohol,” and they said they were not able to complete a field sobriety test.
After sentencing, Tjeerdsma said Smith was unremorseful after the collision.
“The state presented evidence of the defendant’s belligerent and unremorseful behavior following the auto-pedestrian collision," Tjeerdsma said. "The victim’s parents gave victim impact statements describing the victim, Mr. Kenneth Huck, as a loving, kind and caring father as well as a distinguished Army veteran."
In a sentencing memorandum filed before Smith's sentencing hearing, her attorney Bruce Edge said Smith had never been charged with a crime before this, and she "made a bad decision and accepted responsibility."
"She has also expressed deep regrets for what happened," Edge said in the memorandum.
Edge said Smith experienced feelings of hopelessness and was diagnosed with PTSD from the incident. He then explained what led her to plead guilty.
"While discussing a plea on this case and knowing a jury was returning at any moment, she was experiencing tremendous stress in reaching a decision," Edge said. "There was discussion of various options and then spontaneously, unrelated to anything being discussed, she was crying and said she did not want to put Mr. Huck's family through a trial. Her compassion was displayed even when facing the largest decision of her life."