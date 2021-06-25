Tulsa woman sentenced to 25 years in fatal Brookside crash

Officers reported finding Smith in the driver’s seat of her vehicle and smelling a “strong odor of alcohol,” and they said they were not able to complete a field sobriety test.

After sentencing, Tjeerdsma said Smith was unremorseful after the collision.

“The state presented evidence of the defendant’s belligerent and unremorseful behavior following the auto-pedestrian collision," Tjeerdsma said. "The victim’s parents gave victim impact statements describing the victim, Mr. Kenneth Huck, as a loving, kind and caring father as well as a distinguished Army veteran."

In a sentencing memorandum filed before Smith's sentencing hearing, her attorney Bruce Edge said Smith had never been charged with a crime before this, and she "made a bad decision and accepted responsibility."

"She has also expressed deep regrets for what happened," Edge said in the memorandum.

Edge said Smith experienced feelings of hopelessness and was diagnosed with PTSD from the incident. He then explained what led her to plead guilty.

"While discussing a plea on this case and knowing a jury was returning at any moment, she was experiencing tremendous stress in reaching a decision," Edge said. "There was discussion of various options and then spontaneously, unrelated to anything being discussed, she was crying and said she did not want to put Mr. Huck's family through a trial. Her compassion was displayed even when facing the largest decision of her life."

