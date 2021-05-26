 Skip to main content
Tulsa woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Brookside crash as trial gets underway
Tulsa woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Brookside crash as trial gets underway

  • Updated
A Tulsa woman could be sent to prison next month after pleading guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge related to a fatal crash in Brookside in 2016.

The jury trial for Lindsey Erin Smith, 30, was in the jury-selection phase on Tuesday when she opted to plead guilty to manslaughter without a specific sentencing recommendation from prosecutors, records show.

Smith was charged in 2016 with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 25, 2016, crash that killed 35-year-old Kenneth Huck. Authorities alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol.

A motion from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office says Huck was hit while walking inside a crosswalk at 34th Street and Peoria Avenue after leaving a bar where he had been watching a football game with a friend.

Police obtained a search warrant to have Smith's blood drawn on the night of the crash, which they said revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

Officers reported finding Smith in the driver's seat of her vehicle and smelling a "strong odor of alcohol," and they said they were not able to complete a field sobriety test.

Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy on Tuesday ordered Smith to remain in custody at least through her sentencing hearing on June 25. First-degree manslaughter carries a sentence of anywhere from four years to life in prison in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The judge also granted prosecutors' request — cited as being based on "prosecutorial discretion" and the potential to confuse a possible jury — to dismiss a related charge alleging that Smith drove into an intersection without yielding the right of way to a pedestrian.

