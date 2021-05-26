Tulsa woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Brookside crash as trial gets underway

A Tulsa woman could be sent to prison next month after pleading guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge related to a fatal crash in Brookside in 2016.

The jury trial for Lindsey Erin Smith, 30, was in the jury-selection phase on Tuesday when she opted to plead guilty to manslaughter without a specific sentencing recommendation from prosecutors, records show.

Smith was charged in 2016 with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 25, 2016, crash that killed 35-year-old Kenneth Huck. Authorities alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol.

A motion from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office says Huck was hit while walking inside a crosswalk at 34th Street and Peoria Avenue after leaving a bar where he had been watching a football game with a friend.

Police obtained a search warrant to have Smith's blood drawn on the night of the crash, which they said revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

Officers reported finding Smith in the driver's seat of her vehicle and smelling a "strong odor of alcohol," and they said they were not able to complete a field sobriety test.