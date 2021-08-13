Tulsa woman charged with second-degree murder in April 9 collision

A warrant has been issued for a Tulsa woman who is alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol when she was driving during a crash that killed another woman.

Angela Trischane Campbell, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anita Campbell, who was Angela Campbell's passenger when their vehicle hit a concrete bridge pillar on April 9, according to an affidavit filed Friday in Tulsa County District Court. Anita Campbell died from her injuries five days later.

Angela Campbell is also charged with driving under suspension, failing to carry insurance and making an unsafe lane change. Records show that her driver's license was suspended after a previous DUI conviction, according to the affidavit.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of East Admiral Place about 10:30 p.m. April 9. Police reported that the eastbound vehicle swerved to the left, passing through the other lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway and hitting the bridge pillar, according to the affidavit.

The passenger, Anita Campbell, was taken to a Tulsa hospital with "what was assumed at the time to be non-life threatening injuries," the affidavit states. Police were notified June 21 that she had died April 14.