Tulsa woman charged with manslaughter in pedestrian's death

A woman whose vehicle struck and killed a man who was walking north of downtown has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Sara Jean McCoy, 39, of Tulsa was driving a 2008 Ford Escape south in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 6 a.m. June 8 when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit Essic Erby Jr, 62, who was crossing the street, police allege in an affidavit.

At the time of the collision, Tulsa Police Sgt. Ben Elliot said McCoy stayed there and attempted to resuscitate Erby, but he died at the scene.

A GoFundMe that was set up for Erby's funeral costs says he was walking to work when he was hit.

McCoy agreed to a blood test at the scene, according to Elliot and the affidavit.

While Elliot said at the time of the collision that she did not appear intoxicated, the blood test results were sent to police Aug. 16 and showed that "McCoy had amphetamine, methamphetamine, Diazepam, Nordiazepam, Hydroxy-THC, THCA and tetrahydrocannabinols," according to the affidavit.