A Tulsa woman has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Tricia Monique LaCount faces a four-count criminal complaint filed April 11 in Washington, D.C.-based federal court after charges were unsealed Wednesday, according to court records. She was booked into the Tulsa Jail on Tuesday, records show.

LaCount is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An affidavit submitted in support of LaCount’s arrest indicates that the FBI received a tip Jan. 8, 2021, that appeared to be a still image taken from a Facebook Live session recorded by LaCount. On the Facebook page, LaCount wrote that she was in Washington, D.C., “walking to the Ellipse for the rally.”

Another witness, a former neighbor of LaCount's, reported to the FBI that LaCount told her she planned to drive to Washington, D.C., to take part in then-President Donald Trump’s "Stop the Steal" rally.

The FBI interviewed the second witness Feb. 9, 2022. That person identified LaCount from a series of photographs taken by surveillance cameras inside the U.S. Capitol.

A search warrant served on Meta Platforms Inc. for Facebook records pertaining to LaCount revealed that she communicated with others during the breach, according to the affidavit.

“You got in the Capitol?” one user asked LaCount.

“Absolutely!” LaCount responded, according to the affidavit.

Later, LaCount in the same conversation thread allegedly wrote: “Pelosi’s office is so gaudy … massive chandelier, beautiful fireplace … MSNBC live was on every laptop,” according to the affidavit.

LaCount entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door about 2:16 p.m., about three minutes after the initial breach of the door, the affidavit states. She remained inside the Capitol for about one hour and 15 minutes, according to the affidavit.

LaCount was released on her own recognizance pending her next court appearance.

