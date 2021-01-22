Tulsa woman accused of shooting fiance over suspected infildelity pleads guilty to second-degree murder

As a result, the case was refiled in federal court because Harlin, is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.

A federal grand jury named Harlin Sept. 11 in a four-count indictment that included charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in Indian Country and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Harlin pleaded guilty to the reduced murder charge and one of two assault counts as well as the firearm possession count.

Harlin pointed a gun at the woman in the 3400 block of South 79th East Avenue early May 22, and the two began to argue, according to a court affidavit filed in support of the charge. Whitlow reportedly stepped between them and attempted to take Harlin’s gun. It went off once without shooting anyone, the affidavit states.

Whitlow tried again to get the gun, and it discharged another time, shooting him in the head, according to an arrest and booking report.

He died of his wounds after a week in a hospital.