Tulsa woman accused of shooting fiance over suspected infildelity pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A Tulsa woman accused of fatally shooting her fiance pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder.
Sha-lisa Harlin, 39, admitted to fatally shooting Dalton Whitlow, 23, while confronting a woman with whom she thought he was having an affair, according to court records.
“An enraged Sha-lisa Harlin murdered her boyfriend in the midst of a confrontation she had with him and another woman,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, in a written statement. “Tragically, this scenario is far too common an occurrence.
“Guns are used to commit more than half of all intimate partner homicides in the United States. Today, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt deftly represented the United States in this matter, ensuring Ms. Harlin was held accountable for her appalling acts.”
Harlin was initially charged in state court, but the matter was transferred to Tulsa federal court after a landmark Supreme Court ruling last summer that dealt with the prosecution of American Indians in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.
The Supreme Court ruled that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, leaving in place 1860s-era boundaries for the tribe that includes much of Tulsa County.
The ruling meant federal or tribal prosecutors, rather than the state, have criminal jurisdiction in cases involving American Indians that occur within the Creek reservation, with federal authorities handling major crimes.
As a result, the case was refiled in federal court because Harlin, is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
A federal grand jury named Harlin Sept. 11 in a four-count indictment that included charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in Indian Country and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Harlin pleaded guilty to the reduced murder charge and one of two assault counts as well as the firearm possession count.
Harlin pointed a gun at the woman in the 3400 block of South 79th East Avenue early May 22, and the two began to argue, according to a court affidavit filed in support of the charge. Whitlow reportedly stepped between them and attempted to take Harlin’s gun. It went off once without shooting anyone, the affidavit states.
Whitlow tried again to get the gun, and it discharged another time, shooting him in the head, according to an arrest and booking report.
He died of his wounds after a week in a hospital.
Harlin told investigators that she had brought the gun to the confrontation to “scare” the other woman, and she admitted to pointing and shooting the firearm, according to the federal criminal complaint.
Harlin was convicted in 2013 of obtaining money or property by false pretenses out of Kingfisher County.
Harlin is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.