Tulsa U.S. Attorney's Office adds 24 prosecutors to help with surge in cases due to McGirt

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has added 24 additional prosecutors to its ranks to help alleviate the surge in new cases resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.
The landmark ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress when Oklahoma became a state. The ruling has meant crimes involving American Indians that took place within the reservation boundaries were the jurisdiction of federal or tribal courts rather than the state of Oklahoma.
The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribal reservations.
Federal prosecutors in the Tulsa and Muskogee offices have been swamped with McGirt-related cases — both past and current — since the July 2020 ruling as new cases are filed and inmates challenge their convictions in past cases where McGirt applies.
“Twenty-four assistant U.S. attorneys have answered the call to uphold federal law and serve the citizens of the Northern District of Oklahoma,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
“I have witnessed their talent, innovation and willingness to learn as this office has faced numerous challenges over the last year due to our expanded jurisdiction. I am proud of their work and commend them for their spirit of service and dedication to justice.”
The 24 were sworn in Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III.
Heil thanked the prosecutors for their service to the United States and to the district’s citizens. He further explained that as prosecutors for the United States they wield great power, but he reminded them to do their jobs with wisdom and discernment.
With the additional 24 prosecutors, the Tulsa office now has 55 assistant U.S. attorneys.
The 24 new federal prosecutors are: Adam Bailey, Justin Bish, Niko Boulieris, John Brasher, Steve Briden, Thomas Buscemi, Julie Childress, Chantelle Dial, Gina Gilmore, Michael Harder, George Jiang, Aaron Jolly, Chris Kelly, Valeria Luster, Nathan Michel, David Nasar, Leah Paisner, Alex Scott, Brandon Skates, Stacey Todd, Ben Tonkin, Sandra Urban, David Whipple and Cymetra Williams.