Tulsa U.S. Attorney Office adds 24 prosecutors to help with surge in cases due to McGirt

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has added 24 additional prosecutors to its ranks to help alleviate the surge in new cases resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.

The landmark ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress when Oklahoma became a state. The ruling has meant crimes involving American Indians that took place within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries were the jurisdiction or federal or tribal courts rather than the state of Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa and Muskogee offices have been swamped with McGirt-related cases — both past and current — since the July 2020 ruling as new cases are filed and inmates challenge their convictions in past cases where McGirt applies.

The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribal reservations.