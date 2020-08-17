A Tulsa woman jailed in the May drowning deaths of her two toddlers apparently attempted to look for the children within minutes after their disappearance, a detective acknowledged in a court hearing on Monday.
But in finding probable cause for Donisha Willis to face trial on felony murder charges, a Tulsa County special judge determined Monday that Miracle and Tony Crook were “rightly or wrongly” in Willis’ care when they disappeared.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Willis, 24, caused the deaths of Miracle, 3, and Tony, 2, by committing child neglect, which court documents state was allowing the children to “wander out of an apartment” and failing to locate them.
Though Willis did not have legal custody or visitation rights at the time of the children’s disappearance on May 22, Special Judge April Seibert said Monday that there was evidence to support charges of second-degree felony murder, child neglect and assault and battery against a police officer.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said during Willis’ preliminary hearing. “But not every tragedy needs to be charged or prosecuted.”
But Assistant District Attorney Katie Koljack drew attention to testimony that Willis had said “I don’t give a f---” when asked about her children’s whereabouts and also an allegation that she had acted out physically against her father the day before.
Detective Eric Leverington said he determined that the children were able to get into a creek near the apartment complex after going through an opening in a fence and down to the water, which is when they were last seen alive. Officers at the time said they believed the high water level caused the children to get swept away in Mingo Creek.
Mingo Creek flows into Bird Creek and ultimately into the Verdigris River and the Arkansas River. The girl’s body was recovered in the Verdigris River on May 26, and her brother’s body was recovered from Bird Creek on May 27.
Brewster pointed to surveillance footage from the Shoreline Apartments, where the children had been staying, that showed the children on camera walking in the direction of Mingo Creek “less than 10 minutes” before Willis is seen in the same area looking in more than one direction.
He contended that the state did not present evidence indicating that Willis committed a crime based on that timeline, later telling Seibert, “No parent can be held to helicoptering over their child 24/7.”
Leverington told Brewster that Willis appeared on the surveillance video “probably … 5 minutes after the other videos” from the apartment complex.
Brewster said that information is not consistent with statements Police Chief Wendell Franklin made in a May 26 news conference about Willis’ behavior or allegations in police reports that the children disappeared while she was “incapacitated.”
“I can’t tell you what was going through her mind,” Franklin said that day, according to the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook Live broadcast of his news conference. “We believe that she is a drug user. We believe that maybe she was incapacitated from that. We don’t know.”
NBC News also quoted Franklin as saying about Willis: “From all indications, the mother did not know where they were and certainly didn’t try to help in locating these children.”
“Donisha Willis didn’t have custody or a legal right to visit either of these kids,” Brewster said. Therefore, he said, it was reasonable for her to believe at first that they could have been with another family member, telling Seibert, “She couldn’t conceive that her children wandered into the creek.”
“Donisha was asleep. Larry (Willis) should have woken her up,” said Rhonda Nelson, Donisha Willis’ mother, adding that Larry Willis — Donisha’s father — “always had the kids.”
Larry Willis conceded that he had left Willis alone with the children in the apartment — which was mostly empty of furniture because Willis’ sister, who had been awarded legal custody of the children, was moving out.
He also alleged that his daughter physically assaulted him the night before the children disappeared and said he had been at the apartment to help Willis’ sister with the children.
A family member called the police to report the children missing.
Detective Scott Murphy testified that Willis’ attitude during their interview was “not a very good one” and reported that she told him she didn’t care multiple times even though police hadn’t yet found the children.
Murphy said Willis tried to leave the interrogation room and kicked him in the groin, leading him to push her to the floor and other officers to tackle her before he resumed the interview.
Surveillance footage shows Willis and the children at an east Tulsa convenience store around 8:30 a.m. the day they disappeared. Nelson testified that she went to the apartment later that day out of concern because Larry Willis had said he left Donisha Willis alone with the children.
Describing the efforts to find Miracle and Tony, Nelson said of her daughter while gesturing, “She went that way, and I went this way.” When Koljack pressed her on the allegation that Willis had told others “I don’t give a f---” where the children were, Nelson replied, “Yes, she said that, but she wasn’t in her state of mind.”
Nelson said Willis had recently received inpatient mental health treatment and had also been incarcerated within a year of the children’s deaths.
“She didn’t really recognize nothing,” Nelson said, telling Brewster through tears, “We were trying to get help for Donisha. We didn’t know what else to do.”
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321