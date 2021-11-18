Tulsa students stage walkout in support of Julius Jones amid commutation: 'This isn't over'

Hundreds of Tulsa students on Thursday continued a orchestrated plan to walk out of their schools in support of Julius Jones even after Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his death sentence.
Those at Booker T. Washington High School had a clear message: "This isn't over," said organizer Mia Shank.
Shank was one of several student organizers who launched a plan for a walkout Wednesday night, less than a day before Jones was scheduled to die via lethal injection for a 1999 murder barring Stitt's intervention.
Senior Alexis Gomez said a group message began with about 50 other students and quickly grew to 300-plus including students from other schools.
When news of Jones' clemency reached the lunchroom in which she sat Thursday less than an hour before the scheduled walkout, she said erupting cheers were followed by murmurs: "Are we still going to walkout?"
"Of course we are," Gomez recounted saying.
Students with megaphones and signs began pouring onto the football field at S.E. Williams Stadium about the appointed time, and the organizers gratefully greeted their peers before leading them in chants and directing them to email or call Stitt's office to express their disappointment that Jones, whom they believe was innocent, isn't home.
"Yes, (Jones) isn't going to die today, but he is still in prison," Shank said. "And Stitt could've chosen to commute him months ago."
"Life without parole is still a death sentence," another student yelled.
Matt Myers, one of Booker T's assistant principals, said the students alerted administration of their plans but operated freely.
"We want to advocate for our students and their own right to let people know when they're upset," Myers said, adding that he's not surprised the students called for a walkout in the first place. "It just shows that these kids are empowered, and we, at least, play a small part in that, so I'm thankful."
Students at Carver Middle School and eight other Tulsa sites also expressed support for Jones.
After marching around the school and gathering at the front entrance for short speeches, the student organizers at Booker T ushered their peers back inside before gathering in a huddle to evaluate the event.
Gomez and fellow organizer, Christian Davis, a junior, were all smiles.
"It fills my heart to know we might not have to deal with these things when we grow up and we're in positions of power," Davis said.
"Black and brown people need to be taken a little more seriously in this state," he continued. "(Jones) deserved more, we deserve more...than to be simply dismissed."
Gomez said she'd like to see the death penalty abolished because she believes it's inappropriate for anyone's life to be taken as punishment, regardless of what they did.
"Everybody's a human and people make mistakes," Gomez said, adding that she's thankful Stitt decided to spare Jones from the execution chamber.
"We are the future," another student said through a megaphone. "And we're going to be the change."