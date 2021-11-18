Tulsa students stage walkout in support of Julius Jones amid commutation: 'This isn't over'

"Yes, (Jones) isn't going to die today, but he is still in prison," Shank said. "And Stitt could've chosen to commute him months ago."

"Life without parole is still a death sentence," another student yelled.

Matt Myers, one of Booker T's assistant principals, said the students alerted administration of their plans but operated freely.

"We want to advocate for our students and their own right to let people know when they're upset," Myers said, adding that he's not surprised the students called for a walkout in the first place. "It just shows that these kids are empowered, and we, at least, play a small part in that, so I'm thankful."

Students at Carver Middle School and eight other Tulsa sites also expressed support for Jones.

After marching around the school and gathering at the front entrance for short speeches, the student organizers at Booker T ushered their peers back inside before gathering in a huddle to evaluate the event.

Gomez and fellow organizer, Christian Davis, a junior, were all smiles.

"It fills my heart to know we might not have to deal with these things when we grow up and we're in positions of power," Davis said.