Tulsa shooting trial: Jury acquits man who spent 20 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

But defense attorney Brett Behenna asserted that Carpenter was framed and suggested that Tulsa police detectives were uninterested in further investigation upon learning that someone had claimed Carpenter was involved. Reed, in his testimony, said it was difficult for him to go public because of the perception that he would be a "snitch," but he said he believed it was the right decision to protect himself and his family.

Relatives of Reed's apparently provided hospital security with a photo of Carpenter out of concern for their safety while Reed was undergoing treatment.

"He may honestly believe it's De'Marchoe Carpenter. It's just wrong. It's false," Behenna said. He referenced medical records that show Reed had been hallucinating the day he gave Carpenter's name to a uniformed police officer who visited him and his mother in the hospital, though three officers — including Larkin — said Reed was able to communicate effectively despite his injuries.

"You get hit in the face with a bullet. Imagine that pain," Grayless said of Reed, who he said still "had the wherewithal" to call for help and drive away from the neighborhood, though he did not identify a shooter at first.