Tulsa rideshare homicide: Man sentenced to 7 years with time served

The air hissed out of them as if from a punctured balloon when the judge issued his sentence.

Seven years wasn’t near the term the victim’s family had asked for, but it was within the range a jury recommended after convicting rideshare driver Omar Ba-Abbad in mid-November of first-degree manslaughter in the June 2020 death of passenger Jeremy Shadrick.

Ba-Abbad, then 32, was arrested early June 26, 2020, after police alleged he ran over Shadrick with his car near 71st Street and Sheridan Road following an altercation inside the car in which Shadrick assaulted Ba-Abbad while intoxicated and forcibly took his cellphone. Prosecutors, in charging Ba-Abbad with first-degree murder, emphasized that Shadrick was walking away from the car when he was struck from behind.

Witnesses said Shadrick had yelled that he was in fear for his life, had a gun and was going to kill Ba-Abbad despite being unarmed.

Defense attorney Thomas Adler, who called the state's murder charge "inappropriate," asked the jury to exonerate Ba-Abbad during closing arguments, characterizing Ba-Abbad's action's as self-defense, but the state alleged Ba-Abbad maxed out his accelerator in anger.

First-degree manslaughter is a homicide when perpetrated without a design to effect death, in a heat of passion and by means of a dangerous weapon.

During the 35-year-old's sentencing Monday, District Judge Clifford Smith said that although he agreed with prosecution and defense that the jury's recommendation of a range of 5-10 years instead of a single term was invalid, he would respect the jury members' intentions, which he said he confirmed, and the democratic process he called "sacred."

Smith sentenced Ba-Abbad to seven years in custody with credit for time served, declining District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's request not to give such.

Ba-Abbad, a dual citizen of the United States and Saudi Arabia, has been held without bond in the Tulsa County jail since late September 2020, when he was returned to custody after a short release on a cashier’s check from the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Houston; a bond payment which was later determined to be unlawful.

Shadrick's mother, who moments earlier had pleaded with the judge to impose the maximum lawful sentence, sobbed when she heard his decision, and Shadrick's cousin shook his head as it hung low. The full statutory range of punishment for first-degree manslaughter is four years to life imprisonment.

Shadrick's wife, whose wrongful death lawsuit is still pending against Ba-Abbad and Uber, told the judge while reading her victim impact statement that "we"— she and their two young children— "are the ones that received a life sentence."

First reading a letter from their now sixth-grade daughter recounting how her father loved her, Shadrick's wife detailed the "perfect balance of adventure and stability" her best friend brought to her life, his fearless generosity and how she has experienced losing him one piece at a time.

"I lost him again every morning for the first three months when (our son) screamed his name from his crib," LeAnne Shadrick read. "I lost him again when I went to parent's night at school and I was alone for the first time. ... I lost him again when several months later, (our daughter) asked me if this all might just be a bad dream and I watched her break all over again when she realized it wasn't."

Terming her children's pain as the "worst part of all," she asked for Ba-Abbad's sentence to match her family's devastation.

Ba-Abbad's mother also spoke before the sentencing, assuring the judge through tears and a small language barrier that her son is "good;" telling him how he took care of her and others.

The judge offered his condolences to each family before adjourning.

Ba-Abbad has filed notice of intent to appeal to his conviction.