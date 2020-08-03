A man who was in the process of being hired as a teacher by Tulsa Public Schools has been arrested on a complaint of soliciting a minor for sex, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Hernandez, 26, is alleged to have sent lewd images of himself to an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Conversations with the deputy began on the messaging app Whisper and continued on Snapchat, according to an arrest and booking report.
Hernandez arrived at a location to meet the girl for sex Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office alleges, but was instead arrested by deputies with the sheriff’s Child Predator Unit. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Monday afternoon with bail set at $25,000.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Hernandez is “a local teacher.”
In a statement, Tulsa Public Schools said Hernandez had been hired contingent on board approval but was never officially employed there.
“Employment at Tulsa Public Schools is contingent on approval by our Board of Education,” the school district’s statement says.
“While this person completed the required steps in our hiring process — inclusive of a background check — he was never officially employed by Tulsa Public Schools and has never interacted with any of our students as an employee of Tulsa Public Schools.
Given the nature of the charges, we have rescinded our conditional offer of employment.”