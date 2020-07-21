A Tulsa preschool teacher was arrested last week on complaints of distributing and possessing child pornography and taking peeping-Tom photos of his female co-workers.
Andrew Glenn Perrine’s employment has been terminated by Congregation B’nai Emunah Preschool, 1719 S. Owasso Ave., and he has been barred from the property, the school said in a statement Monday.
Tulsa Police Department cybercrime investigators and federal Homeland Security agents served a search warrant on Perrine’s midtown Tulsa home in mid-July after receiving a tip that an internet user there was distributing child pornography through a social media messaging application, according to an arrest and booking report.
Perrine, 30, reportedly admitted to the act, and investigators confiscated “numerous electronic items,” the report states.
An initial review of his cellphone reportedly revealed more than 50 nude images of pubescent children, and another uncovered photos taken under a woman’s dress and more taken under a table of another woman wearing loose shorts. Both women’s underwear was visible in the photos, the report states.
Perrine identified the women as his co-workers and admitted to taking the photos, the document says.
Investigators also located a series of “semi-nude” photos of another woman whom Perrine identified as a co-worker, and he said he accessed her phone without her knowledge and copied the photos to his cellphone, according to the report.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail July 15 on three complaints of peeping Tom and one complaint each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was released July 16 on $50,000 bond, according to jail personnel.
The preschool at Congregation B’nai Emunah said in its statement that the child pornography found was “explicit images of teenagers.”
“According to the Tulsa Police Department, there is no concern about Preschool children in this episode,” the preschool said in the statement. “The ongoing investigation has revealed no evidence pointing to the victimization of a child of any age in the Synagogue schools.”
The school hired Perrine last August, and the statement mentioned that as a candidate for employment he had positive references and passed the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s security check without complication.
“The Preschool is actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation and supporting its faculty and families through a challenging time,” the statement says.
Perrine had not yet been charged Tuesday, according to online court records.
